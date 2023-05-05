UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Animation Conference Provides Valuable Insights To Content Creators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Sharjah Animation Conference provides valuable insights to content creators

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) At a Sharjah Animation Conference workshop on “storyboard and creativity” held on Thursday, Andrea Bozzetto, Creative Director of the historic Studio Bozzetto, demonstrated how his team uses the power of visualisation to depict some of the “world’s greatest ideas in the simplest of manners”.

Speaking at a packed event taking place on the side-lines of the 14th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2023), he was asked about how he thought animation helps victims of trauma, and he responded saying, “Animation is a form of media like any other, but it does have an amazing ability to deliver a healing touch. If you look at some of Pixar’s animations, you will see how deeply touching they are, often evoking emotions that many classics can’t.”

Bozzetto further noted, “With animation you can do just about anything. We can go to planet Mars, let’s say, and create the imagery you want. The beauty of it all is that everybody understands this because animation speaks a universal language; it is for every culture, for everyone”

While presenting some of his best animated works, most of them parodies of Hollywood classics using CGI for top multinational clients like Toyota and ABB, Bozzetto offered rich insights into how they use visual storytelling effectively to make “mundane plots interesting”.

Bozzetto heads the family studio founded by his father Bruno in 1960 in Milan. As the successor of a prestigious legacy and someone who has worked extensively on storytelling for corporate and educational content, Bozzetto brought his signature perspectives to benefit both industry professionals and amateurs who are attending the first-ever Sharjah Animation Conference being held in Expo Centre Sharjah.

Visitors to the inaugural three-day event will have the opportunity to witness as many as 11 masterclasses, eight workshops and three concerts as part of a specially curated agenda.

Related Topics

Sharjah Milan Reading Family Media Event All Industry Toyota Best Top

Recent Stories

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature rema ..

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature remains high, says experts at SCRF ..

32 minutes ago
 Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent ..

Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent and entertainment

32 minutes ago
 JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels ..

JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels for Black Sea Grain Exports - ..

33 minutes ago
 Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich o ..

Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich on Charges of Justifying Terror ..

34 minutes ago
 Special children deserve attention of all segments ..

Special children deserve attention of all segments of society: CM

34 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, ..

Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, prosperity of province: Babar

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.