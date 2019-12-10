Sharjah announced as ‘Guest of Honour’ at Guadalajara International Book Fair 2020

(@imziishan)

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) In the presence of senior officials, diplomats and authors, the emirate of Sharjah received the official title of Guest of Honour for the 34th edition of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, FIL 2020, to be held from 28th November to 6th December, 2020, making it the first city in the Arab region to receive this prestigious honour.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, received the title from Manpreet Vohra, Indian Ambassador to the Republic of Mexico, on the sidelines of FIL 2019, and announced the emirate’s official participation logo for FIL 2020, which says, "Everyone is Welcome", in Arabic.

India was the Guest of Honour at the 2019 edition and passed on the baton to Sharjah during a handover ceremony held in the presence of Raúl Padilla López, President of FIL; Marisol Schulz Manaut, General Director of FIL; Ricardo Villanueva Lomelí, Rector-General of University of Guadalajara; authors; publishers, and media representatives.

Accepting the title, Al Ameri noted, "Our respective languages and cultures are the strongest proof of the vibrant historical relationship between Arabs and Latin America. The recently concluded Sharjah International Book Fair 2019 celebrated a very successful participation by Mexico as the guest of honour. We look forward to being in Mexico soon to continue this new cultural thrust that has been initiated by both sides to establish deeper connections between Emirati and Latin cultures, and continue strongly on the path forged by the vision of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah."

As the FIL 2020 Guest of Honour, Sharjah will present a vibrant cultural programme featuring seminars and discussions, showcase traditional Emirati art and craft, including calligraphy, in addition to folk shows presenting traditional Emirati song and dance.

López said, "We are celebrating the emirate to further expand global dialogue because we believe that as FIL Guest of Honour in 2020, Sharjah will open new horizons for more communication and cooperation with Arab culture in general."

Vohra said, "India enjoys ancient and strong bonds with Sharjah, the UAE, and other countries in the Arab world. It is a proud moment for us, passing the Guest of Honour baton to the emirate of Sharjah, with love."

Lomeli said, "Dear friends from Sharjah, your presence in Guadalajara next year will represent an opportunity to expand and strengthen the bonds of communication and fraternity between our peoples."

The handover ceremony concluded with a musical performance by Emirati musician, Taresh Al Shamsi, where he played a soulful Oud rendition of the UAE’s national anthem, as well as Mexican and Indian pieces to express the ability of art to unite people and reveal cultural commonalities.