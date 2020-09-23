Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) With Sharjah stepping up the normalisation of all activities across various sectors, the Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee has announced a host of health guidelines and norms for those travelling through the ports of Sharjah to protect the wellbeing of both individuals and society.

The committee comprising the top officials of the emirate emphasised the need for all travellers to and from Sharjah to adhere strictly to all health and safety norms and procedures stipulated by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority,NCEMA, to protect themselves and check the spread of COVID-19.

Travel guidelines Travel is now permitted for all citizens and residents through the ports of Sharjah to or from any destination in accordance with the procedures of respective countries of origin, the officials said. All travellers must, however, assess the epidemiological or COVID-19 situation of the visiting countries. Both tourists and residents must ensure that they have adequate health insurance that covers all costs of treatment and isolation.

Mandatory COVID-19 test All visitors to Sharjah must have a negative COVID-19 test report, conducted not more than 96 hours earlier, before arriving at the emirate’s ports. Visitors will have to undergo another COVID-19 test once they arrive, regardless of their earlier negative report.

They must subject themselves to self-quarantine at their residence until the results of their COVID-19 test are notified. In case, the result is positive, they will have to undergo home/health quarantine up to a period stipulated by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

In case the traveller is COVID-19 positive, the period of medical isolation is 14 days, with the travellers or their sponsor bearing the expenses of treatment and isolation. In the event of non-compliance of quarantine restrictions, they will be liable to strict legal action and penalties.

Return of residents All Sharjah residents who have a resident visa issued in the emirate are now allowed to return through the ports of Sharjah. According to the Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee, all Sharjah residents are allowed to enter the country through the ports of the emirate without the need to obtain prior approvals.

However, it is mandatory for them to undergo a PCR or COVID-19 test not earlier than 96 hours before the date of travel and the results must be negative.

They will have to undergo another PCR test upon arrival at the ports of the emirate. The expenses of health isolation of positive cases will be covered by travellers or their sponsors.

Citizens, residents may travel abroad All UAE citizens and residents are now allowed to travel abroad through the ports of the emirate while observing the travel guidelines and procedures of the visiting countries. They will have to undergo a PCR test, not earlier than 96 hours before the date of travel to the destinations that require it. They must have international health insurance when travelling abroad and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at the ports of Sharjah.

All these travel guidelines and procedures will be updated and reviewed from time to time, according to the committee.

Sharjah open to tourists With the Emirate reopening all sectors for business, tourists and visitors from all countries are now permitted to travel to Sharjah provided all requirements for entry are met. All travellers must have international health insurance and a negative PCR test report conducted not more than four days before their date of travel. They will have to show these at the time of entry. They will have to undergo another PCR test upon arrival at the Emirate’s ports.

The visitors will also have to fill a health disclosure and hand it over to the competent authorities at the port. They will have to self-quarantine at their hotel or place of residence until the results of the PCR test. Those who have a UAE national identity will need to download the Al Hosn app that monitors the isolation and quarantine of positive cases according to the procedures of the UAE Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

All travellers must adhere to the safety procedures and guidelines stipulated by the UAE government and other countries. They must disclose all medical symptoms and underlying conditions, if any, before travelling to and returning through the ports of the emirate. They will also need to fill out the form provided by the airlines.

All the UAE’s citizens must notify the country's embassies in case they develop any COVID-19 symptoms while abroad. Residents and tourists will have to bear the costs of their medical tests and treatment in the event of infection. They must observe all precautionary measures and monitor themselves for any symptoms.