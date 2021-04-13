Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (ECDMT) in Sharjah has updated the procedures for passengers arriving through the Sharjah International Airport.

Travellers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test before boarding within a period not exceeding 72 hours from the date of travel, which was previously valid for 96 hours. They must take another test upon arrival in Sharjah.

The implementation of the decision begins five days after its publication, ECDMT said in an announcement.

The updated procedures reflect the emirate's keenness to preserve the safety of community members in accordance with health procedures and requirements that ensure curbing the spread of the virus.

The guidelines also include adhering to the preventive measures followed in the countries of destination with the necessity of having health insurance when travelling abroad.