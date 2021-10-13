UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Announces October 21 As Public Holiday To Mark Prophet's Birthday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Sharjah announces October 21 as public holiday to mark Prophet&#039;s birthday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) has announced that Thursday, 21st October, will be a public holiday for the departments, bodies and institutions of the Sharjah government, to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), adding that the official working hours will resume on 24th October.

This comes with the exception of government agencies that work on the shift system.

On this blessed occasion, the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources congratulated the UAE leadership and the people of the UAE.

