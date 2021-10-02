UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Announces Remote Learning On Sunday, Monday In East Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 11:45 PM

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced that private schools and nurseries located in the eastern part of the emirate, which include cities of Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Deba Al-Hisn, will shift to online education on Sunday and Monday.

The move follows warning statements with regards to the tropical cyclone Shaheen which will affect the weather conditions in the country.

SPEA will continue to monitor the situation closely with competent authorities and take necessary actions in this regard.

Related Topics

Weather Education Sharjah Sunday

Recent Stories

Fire ravages Honduran resort island

Fire ravages Honduran resort island

1 hour ago
 Fawad strongly condemns terrorist attacks on secur ..

Fawad strongly condemns terrorist attacks on security forces' vehicle

1 hour ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

1 hour ago
 Trump Says Got Vaccinated With Pfizer COVID-19 Sho ..

Trump Says Got Vaccinated With Pfizer COVID-19 Shot

1 hour ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

1 hour ago
 Umer Sharif acted in 24 films including Mr.420, Ch ..

Umer Sharif acted in 24 films including Mr.420, Charlie

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.