Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The 13th International Pharmacy and Medicine Conference (ICPM 2025) revealed the establishment of three new pharmaceutical factories in Sharjah, with a combined investment value of exceeding $84 million (AED308.7 million).

The agreements for the new factories were signed during the conference, held at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park. The new facilities will join an existing pharmaceutical plant in Sharjah, contributing to the region's growing pharmaceutical industry.

The factories will specialise in producing respiratory products, eye drops, antibiotic capsules, stomach medications, and first aid materials. Construction is underway, with completion expected between mid and late 2026.

Dr. Munir Rayyan, Chairman of the Organising Committee, highlighted the significance of these agreements in strengthening the pharmaceutical partnership between global companies and UAE-based factories, boosting the UAE's role in the regional pharmaceutical economy.

The new factories signal the UAE's growing role in pharmaceutical innovation and its ability to compete globally in the health sector.

With a $44 million investment, the first factory will produce eye drops and respiratory products, utilising cutting-edge technologies. Construction will be completed by late 2026.

The second, a $35 million investment in a 10,000-square-foot space, will produce antibiotic capsules and stomach medications. It will have a production capacity of 600 million capsules annually, with operations starting in 2026.

The third factory, worth $5 million, will focus on first aid products, with construction set to begin later this year and completion expected early next year.