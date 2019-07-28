Sharjah annual photo exhibition runs its seventh edition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) The seventh edition of 'Vantage Point Sharjah,' an annual photography exhibition organised by Sharjah Art Foundation, has included works of international photographers for the first time.

Running until 6th October at Al Mureijah Square, this year's exhibition portray the works of 36 photographers from over 20 countries, including the Republic of Congo, France, Nigeria, Sudan, Russia, South Africa, and the United States of America, apart from the works of photographers from the UAE and GCC.

The works were selected from over 200 applicants from more than 50 countries.

Launched in 2013, Vantage Point Sharjah is an annual initiative dedicated to photography. Each year, photographers respond to an open invitation from the foundation. Selected photographs are then shown at the annual exhibition.

Initially open only to UAE and later GCC based photographers, Vantage Point Sharjah's previous editions explored different themes each year, ranging from performance, self-portraiture and architecture to urban landscape.