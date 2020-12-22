(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), has participated in the activities of the Fourth World Conference of the International Society for the Preservation of the Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan, which was held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, recently.

The conference was attended by more than 300 scholars and specialists from over 40 countries in the world, and approximately 1,000 local experts and participants from Uzbekistan, as the conference coincided with the traditional week of Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan.

Eisa Yousif, Director of Archaeology Department at Sharjah Archaeology Authority, gave a joint presentation with Sergey Lapteff, special researcher of the Miho Museum in Japan, on archaeological materials related to Central Asia along the Silk Road, and gave several examples of similarities between artefacts discovered in Sharjah and Central Asia, including pottery jars, stone utensils, ivory, glass and pearls.

He touched on some of the artefacts discovered by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority through archaeological excavations in sites such as Tell Abraq, Dibba Al Hisn, Mleiha, and others, and pointed out that the authority is working on conducting a joint research on these artefacts, which will be published.

Yousif added that the discovery of these artefacts helps in understanding the methods used for the exchange on the Silk Road during ancient and medieval times, with the inhabitants of the Arabian Gulf playing an important role in this trade.