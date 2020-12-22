UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Archaeology Authority Participates In Conference For Preserving Uzbekistan's Cultural Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:30 PM

Sharjah Archaeology Authority participates in conference for preserving Uzbekistan's cultural heritage

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), has participated in the activities of the Fourth World Conference of the International Society for the Preservation of the Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan, which was held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, recently.

The conference was attended by more than 300 scholars and specialists from over 40 countries in the world, and approximately 1,000 local experts and participants from Uzbekistan, as the conference coincided with the traditional week of Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan.

Eisa Yousif, Director of Archaeology Department at Sharjah Archaeology Authority, gave a joint presentation with Sergey Lapteff, special researcher of the Miho Museum in Japan, on archaeological materials related to Central Asia along the Silk Road, and gave several examples of similarities between artefacts discovered in Sharjah and Central Asia, including pottery jars, stone utensils, ivory, glass and pearls.

He touched on some of the artefacts discovered by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority through archaeological excavations in sites such as Tell Abraq, Dibba Al Hisn, Mleiha, and others, and pointed out that the authority is working on conducting a joint research on these artefacts, which will be published.

Yousif added that the discovery of these artefacts helps in understanding the methods used for the exchange on the Silk Road during ancient and medieval times, with the inhabitants of the Arabian Gulf playing an important role in this trade.

Related Topics

World Exchange Sharjah Tashkent Uzbekistan Japan From Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

Registrations open for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

21 minutes ago

China's draft law calls for improving mechanism to ..

2 minutes ago

Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-aff ..

2 minutes ago

46 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

India's Bharat Biotech Halfway Through Finding Vol ..

2 minutes ago

German Police Say Carrying Out Searches in Berlin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.