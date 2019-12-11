UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Archeology Authority Welcomes Archeologists From Austria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologists from Austria

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomed a delegation from the Austrian Archaeological Institute, who shed light on institute’s role in the enhanced scientific studies and research based on archaeological excavation sites.

Ambassador of Austria to the UAE, Dr Andreas Liebmann, also graced the event with his presence.

"This meeting was part of the series of meetings and cultural activities held, from time to time, by the Sharjah Archeology Authority, to keep in touch with the archaeologists and discuss the latest archaeological discoveries across various sites in Sharjah. Meeting with the delegation of the Archeology Institute of Austria was part of these efforts, and also to review the activities of the Austrian mission, which has been operating in Kalba for about two years," said Dr. Sabah Abboud Jasim, Director-General, Sharjah Archaeology Authority.

He added that foreign archaeological missions were assisting Sharjah Archeology Authority to boost archaeological discoveries, and to have more information on the ancient history of the UAE, and the role that ancient inhabitants of the country played in the ongoing progress of human civilisation.

Two renowned archaeologists from the Austrian Archaeological Institute presented some of their findings during the gathering.

Dr Laura Rembart, from the institute, conducted a presentation on Egypt, a hub in the wheel of trade between the Mediterranean and the middle East. Dr Rembart highlighted how Egypt played an important role as a trade hub between the East and West.

Dr Horacio Gonzalez Cesteros spoke about luxurious items, food staples and amphora commodities. His lecture focused on the archaeological evidence of production and distribution in regard to long-distance trade in antiquity. Dr Cesteros stressed on the importance of people understanding their past and highlighted how connected the world was approximately 2,000 years ago and how through the help of these commodities ideas travelled from one end of the world to another.

The team was also taken on a tour of the Jebel Hassan Archeology site during their visit.

Related Topics

World Egypt UAE Sharjah Visit Progress Austria Middle East SITE Hub Event From

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

9 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

9 minutes ago

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

10 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

10 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

10 minutes ago

Sixes galore as India clinch T20 series win over W ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.