Sharjah Archive Authority shapes strategic vision

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) The Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority conducted sessions to analyse its internal and external environments.

The main objective was to formulate operational department plans and enhance its operations, aligning them with the broader strategic framework the authority has embraced to realise the vision and goals of the emirate.

This strategic approach ensures that the authority's initiatives and projects are translated into practical plans and tangible outcomes. These sessions spanned four days and involved active participation from the authority's staff. The Primary aim of these sessions was to uncover potential solutions for addressing challenges by comprehensively assessing internal and external variables while optimising resource utilisation.

Throughout these sessions, the focus was on identifying strengths and weaknesses within the internal environment and recognising opportunities and challenges in the external environment. This process ultimately facilitates the achievement of competitive advantages, the ability to foresee future developments, and the capacity to make well-informed decisions to sustain operations and attain desired objectives.

Additionally, these points were thoroughly examined, studied, and incorporated into a framework encompassing solutions and strategies engaging all stakeholders, strengthening community partnerships, and ensuring the enduring success of the authority's operations and services.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Fayez Al Qasimi, the Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Excellence, emphasised that the analysis of the internal and external environment sessions is the initial step in developing the strategic framework for any institution. He underscored its importance as the fundamental input for crafting operational and detailed plans.

After these sessions, data is gathered, results are evaluated and categorised, and high-quality, more effective strategies are devised under global standards and requirements. These strategies are set to be implemented within the framework of the 2024 plans.

He also stressed the significant value of these sessions in catalysing numerous innovative documentary and archival initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving the authority's strategic objectives.