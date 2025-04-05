(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) SHARJAH, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of April Acts, a dynamic weekend initiative expanding on the curatorial framework of Sharjah Biennial 16 (SB16). Titled ‘To carry new formations’, the programme endeavours to build constellations of gathering and dialogue across multiple positions, societal experiences and ongoing transitions.

April Acts 2025 takes place as a key extension of Sharjah Biennial 16, which features more than 650 works by nearly 200 participants, including more than 200 new commissions.

Using SB16 as both a platform and an instrument, April Acts 2025 engages with the works at the Biennial to highlight independent and collective dialogues around systemic transition, societal shifts, ruptured and recovered histories, forms of collective organising, leadership (including communal leadership) and old knowledge reimagined in new forms.

Encouraging practices of new and experimental methodologies, self-organisation and deep reflection and listening, the programme explores collaborative cultural production, acoustic heritage, creative infrastructures under threat, and the spatial and psychic boundaries that limit the movement of people and ideas.

Through panel discussions, artist talks, participatory workshops, film screenings and live music performances, April Acts 2025 aims to create a polyphonous space that invites multiple perspectives to co-exist and thrive.