Open Menu

Sharjah Art Foundation Announces Summer School For Children And Adults

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2023) SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2023 (WAM) – Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) is offering a wide range of educational and engaging activities for children and adults this summer. The Summer school programme, which runs from 8th July to 28th August 2023, will enhance the artistic and crafting skills of the participants through technical courses and workshops led by experienced artists.

Offered in English and/or Arabic, the sessions will be conducted at multiple venues across Sharjah, including The Flying Saucer, Collections Building and Sharjah Art Institute as well as the Foundation’s Art Centres.

The workshops will be led by locally-based artists and cultural practitioners. Through collaborations with different universities, the programme also brings together senior art students who will host some workshops that will provide the participants with a unique learning experience.

Related Topics

Sharjah July August From Arab

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askar ..

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI infla ..

PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI inflation declines

22 minutes ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

28 minutes ago
 Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended m ..

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended meeting of the OIC Executive Co ..

58 minutes ago
 3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

2 hours ago
WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

4 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

7 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East