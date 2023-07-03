Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2023) SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2023 (WAM) – Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) is offering a wide range of educational and engaging activities for children and adults this summer. The Summer school programme, which runs from 8th July to 28th August 2023, will enhance the artistic and crafting skills of the participants through technical courses and workshops led by experienced artists.

Offered in English and/or Arabic, the sessions will be conducted at multiple venues across Sharjah, including The Flying Saucer, Collections Building and Sharjah Art Institute as well as the Foundation’s Art Centres.

The workshops will be led by locally-based artists and cultural practitioners. Through collaborations with different universities, the programme also brings together senior art students who will host some workshops that will provide the participants with a unique learning experience.