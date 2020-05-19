UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Art Foundation Awards Grants To 10 Artists To Support Creation Of New Works

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:15 PM

Sharjah Art Foundation awards grants to 10 artists to support creation of new works

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Sharjah Art Foundation has awarded its biannual Production Programme grants to 10 artists selected from an international open call. In this 7th cycle of the Production Programme, a total of $200,000 will be distributed to provide core funding and professional support for the realisation of the selected grantees’ proposed projects.

According to a press release, the 2020 grantees are Jumana Emil Abboud, Mohamed Abdelkarim, Noor Abuarafeh, Basma al-Sharif, Abdessamad El Montassir, Kooken Ergun, Pak Khawateen Painting Club, Moad Musbahi, Philip Rizk and Subversive Film.

As one of Sharjah Art Foundation’s core initiatives, the Production Programme aims to broaden the possibilities for the production of art in the MENASA region through the support of innovation and excellence in artistic practice and the encouragement of risk-taking and experimentation.

Through the biannual Production Programme open call, art practitioners are invited to propose imaginative, ambitious and inspirational projects that will expand the understanding of what art is and how it can be experienced.

The 2020 grantees were selected by an international jury composed of Iftikhar Dadi, Lara Khaldi and Agustin Perez Rubio. While originally tasked with selecting two to six proposals from a group of short-listed applicants from the open call, the Foundation and the 2020 jury expanded the number of grantees to 10 this past March, in response to the economic hardships faced by artists and funding bodies due to the global pandemic.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sharjah March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Four Nurses at Seoul Hospital Contract COVID-19 Tr ..

11 minutes ago

PM to address World Economic Forum tomorrow

34 minutes ago

Two persons commit suicide in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

SSP Motorways urges safety measure to protect from ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing says Trump 'shirking responsibility' to WH ..

4 minutes ago

One killed, two injured in firing incident in mian ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.