Sharjah Art Foundation to launch Sharjah Film Platform 4

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The Sharjah Art Foundation will launch the fourth edition of the Sharjah Film Platform, an annual festival that supports the growing film scene in the UAE by celebrating and sustaining the work of local, regional and international filmmakers.

From 19th to 27th November, 2021, Sharjah Film Platform 4 will feature a film programme of more than 50 short and feature-length films in the narrative, documentary and experimental genres.

The festival will also include a public programme of talks and workshops led by renowned filmmakers, the SFP Industry Hub, an industry-focused professional programme that supports the creation and production of films.

Sharjah Film Platform 4 (SFP4) will include the premiere of The Myth of Manila (2021) by Janus Victoria as well as Pelin Tan and Anton Vidokle’s underproduction work, Notes for a film about Gilgamesh (2022), both of which were supported by the SFP Short Film Production Grant.

Talks and workshops A range of public talks and workshops will take place throughout the festival in parallel with the film screening programme. Led by acclaimed filmmakers and industry professionals, the panel discussions and conversations will be available in a hybrid online and on-site format at Sharjah Film Platform. The programme also includes several engaging and educational workshops as well as short courses designed especially for children.

Taking place from 21st to 25th November, 2021, the Learning Programme for Children and Families offers an introduction to filmmaking, designed for participants aged 6 to 15 and their families. The sessions will touch on various aspects of filmmaking, such as screenwriting, storyboarding, lighting, filming and production. These sessions will be held at Collections Building in Arts Square, Sharjah.