Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from 26 June

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Art Foundation will be reopening some of its venues from 26 June 2020, according to a statement issued by the Foundation today.

"As we reopen, the safety and well-being of our staff, visitors and community remain our top priority. To ensure your comfort and security, we have established a range of new health and safety protocols in line with the recommendations set by UAE government authorities. These include enhanced disinfection and cleaning schedules and standards, reduced visitor capacity, temperature checks for staff and visitors, and a no-touch viewing experience throughout all open venues," said the statement.

On 26 June 2020, Rain Room Sharjah and the exhibition Art in the Age of Anxiety will open to the public. To avail themselves of either of these venues, visitors must book in advance.

Art in the Age of Anxiety The most ambitious exhibition in the middle East to date about art in the age of the internet, this exhibition brings together over 30 international contemporary artists and art collectives to explore the way everyday devices, technologies and digital networks have altered our collective consciousness.

Guests interested in visiting this exhibition can do so by booking an available slot in advance. Each slot will allow for limited visitor capacity in adherence to recommended social distancing guidelines, and viewings will be limited to 45 minutes.

Rain Room Sharjah Our permanent installation by Random International, Rain Room Sharjah, invites visitors to walk through a room of pouring rain without getting wet. Viewings will be limited to five guests per booking in adherence to recommended social distancing guidelines. Tickets can be purchased online.

Both the exhibition and Rain Room Sharjah will be open to the public from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday to Thursday, and 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday. In accordance with government regulations, children under 12 and adults over 60 are not permitted entry to the venues. Visitors must present proof of booking upon entry.

"As we gradually re-open our venues, we continue to invite you to explore all the digital programming Sharjah Art Foundation has to offer at SAF Online, including learning resources and publications, talks and performances from artists and curators, and screenings of award-winning films," added the statement.