UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Art Foundation’s Annual Film Festival Opens This Weekend

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual film festival opens this weekend

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual film festival, Sharjah Film Platform, SFP, will return for its second edition from 14th to 21st December 2019, featuring over 50 short and feature films in the narrative, documentary and experimental categories.

The films have been made by filmmakers from across the region and around the world who responded to an international open call. Included in the programme are also three new productions supported by SFP’s Short Film Production Grant.

All SFP films will be screened at the foundation’s open-air Mirage City Cinema at Al Mureijah Art Spaces or Al Hamra Cinema.

This edition of SFP will also include several talks, panel discussions and workshops.

At the end of the festival, an international jury will announce the winners of the best narrative, documentary and experimental film awards. The winning filmmakers will receive a monetary prize to support the production of future projects.

The 2019 edition of SFP will include the inaugural Pitching Forum, which will serve as a platform for emerging filmmakers to present their films to industry professionals, describe new projects, find potential collaborators for future projects and receive valuable feedback.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Sharjah December 2019 From Industry Best

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

1 minute ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

13 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

37 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

37 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.