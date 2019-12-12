Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual film festival opens this weekend

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual film festival, Sharjah Film Platform, SFP, will return for its second edition from 14th to 21st December 2019, featuring over 50 short and feature films in the narrative, documentary and experimental categories.

The films have been made by filmmakers from across the region and around the world who responded to an international open call. Included in the programme are also three new productions supported by SFP’s Short Film Production Grant.

All SFP films will be screened at the foundation’s open-air Mirage City Cinema at Al Mureijah Art Spaces or Al Hamra Cinema.

This edition of SFP will also include several talks, panel discussions and workshops.

At the end of the festival, an international jury will announce the winners of the best narrative, documentary and experimental film awards. The winning filmmakers will receive a monetary prize to support the production of future projects.

The 2019 edition of SFP will include the inaugural Pitching Forum, which will serve as a platform for emerging filmmakers to present their films to industry professionals, describe new projects, find potential collaborators for future projects and receive valuable feedback.