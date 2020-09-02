UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Asset Management Company Signs Age Friendly Charter

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Sharjah Asset Management Company, SAM, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, signed the Age Friendly Charter, being part of the strategic plans of Sharjah Age Friendly City’s programme.

The charter commits participating entities to provide an environment ensuring financial, health, social, and urban sustainability, to support the membership of Sharjah in the international network of age friendly cities, joined in September 2016.

Ibrahim Al Houti, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector, SAM, noted that signing the charter is part of the strategic vision of the emirate of Sharjah, to provide a perfect environment for elderly people, offering them the best services and programmes.

He also added that joining the charter is to highlight the commitment of SAM and its keenness to promote Sharjah as a happy place to live, for all ages, in line with the age friendly standards issued by World Health Organisation.

As part of its commitment, SAM will raise awareness amongst its staff and clients, towards the principles of age friendly cities and Sharjah Age Friendly City’s programme, as well as promote practices that follow these principles, he concluded.

More Stories From Middle East

