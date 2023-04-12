Sharjah Asset Management distributes 500 meals during Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Emirate of Sharjah, distributed 500 meals to drivers around the Sheikh Saud Mosque locality in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command.

Sharjah Asset Management aims to inspire a culture of goodness and giving in the blessed month of Ramadan, in line with its corporate social responsibility, and aims to encourage social solidarity and the propagation of humanitarian values among institutions and members of society.

Saeed Sharar, Chief Operating Officer of Osool Services at Sharjah Asset Management, said, “This initiative is an extension of many annual initiatives undertaken by Sharjah Asset Management, falling under the umbrella of social responsibility.

We seek to encourage giving, practice solidarity and love, and promote volunteer work among our employees, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan."

Sharar added, "We hope to avail this blessed month as a unique opportunity to promote these values in society in continuous cooperation between institutions and agencies, most notably the Sharjah Police, whose noble efforts with this annual campaign we value and align with.”