SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has launched the Al Saja'a Industrial Village project.

The project includes 100 units of showrooms, warehouses, and open spaces, in different sizes, to suit the needs of investors in the industrial, commercial and service sectors.

Located on Emirates Bypass Road, the alternative route of the Sharjah-Ras Al Khaimah Road, Al Saja'a Industrial Village caters to individuals and corporate investors, wishing to rent ready-to-use units for their business, in various sectors, including logistics, technology, industry, as well as transportation, oil, gas, and other vital industries that require a designated location and large areas.

Mohammed Bin Essa, Chief Asset Management Officer, Sharjah Asset Management said, "We are delighted to launch this new project which highlights the Sharjah Government's development plans for the growth of various sectors. The plan also aims to attract investors to the emirate, by providing ready units, connected to world-class infrastructure.

All the logistics required by the projects to start work in Al Saja’a Industrial Village will be available."

Al Saja’a Industrial Village is suitable for a wide list of projects, which are not only limited to the storage of good and products, he added The Village has 20 showrooms or retail stores each ranging in size from 2,500 to 4,200 square feet, and can be used for supermarkets and restaurants or to display products by companies working in the field of furniture, appliances, carpets, clothing, building materials and spare parts.

It also includes 30 leasing warehouses encompassing an area of approximately, 5,000 square feet. Importers, exporters and wholesalers may combine these warehouses to increase the space for the storage of their supplies and products.

There will also be 50 open yards for sale, which can be used to store building materials and for other similar commercial activities. Each yard ranges from 11,000 to 20,000 square feet. They are available at competitive prices compared to current market prices.