Sharjah Asset Management participating in ACRES 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2023) Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, will showcase its most prominent real estate projects during its participation in the Real Estate Investment Exhibition "ACRES 2023".

The exhibition will run until May 28 at Expo Sharjah and will feature various companies and institutions operating in the real estate and investment sectors.

Sheikh Saud bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, CEO of the real estate sector in the company, emphasised that the company's participation in ACRES is an opportunity to meet with decision-makers, investors, and other entities in the real estate industry to discuss joint investment opportunities and exchange experiences.

Sheikh Saud also highlighted the important role of Sharjah Asset Management and its responsibility for government investments, asset management, and real estate development in Sharjah.

He noted that the strategic location of Sharjah, its economic diversification and policies, advanced logistics services, infrastructure, and positive practices have contributed to the economic growth of the emirate, particularly in the real estate sector.