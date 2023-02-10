UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Asset Management Showcases Key Investment Projects At SIF 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sharjah Asset Management showcases key investment projects at SIF 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, participated in the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2023), organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

The aim of the forum was to showcase the company’s most prominent investment projects and to provide an avenue for the exchange of experiences and open discussions with investors, economists and business representatives participating from around the world.

Saeed Sharar, Chief Operating Officer – Osool Services at Sharjah Asset Management, said, "Our participation in the Sharjah Investment Forum was an important step to emphasise the role of Sharjah Asset Management in promoting economic development in the emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with public and private sectors. We aim to continue developing the local economic growth environment in Sharjah, transforming the emirate into a model of inspiration for economic progress and development in the UAE and the world, in support of Sharjah's leadership in various fields locally, regionally and globally."

Sharar explained that Sharjah Asset Management is a gold sponsor of the Sharjah Investment Forum, in line with the beliefs of the company to focus on and solidify strategic partnerships as one of the main pillars in achieving the national agenda and strategic objectives.

“These valuable relationships directly contribute to achieving added value and highlighting common capabilities, resources, and knowledge.

This initiative translates to increased volumes of happiness, projects and further initiatives, and allows for continuous improvements and developments. It meets the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah and ensures overall sustainable well-being,” he said.

Through its platform located in the forum, Sharjah Asset Management is highlighting its most prominent and influential investment and real estate projects. The company has two internal and external portfolios, allowing global investors to easily access and learn about the projects. The forum is an excellent opportunity to enhance communication, finalise partnerships and discover strategic advantages of investing in the emirate, as well as allowing exchange of different experiences and knowledge in entrepreneurship.

The sixth edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum took place on 8th and 9th February at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme “Redefining economies making significant strides for a better future”.

The forum was attended by 50 prestigious speakers, including ministers, experts, presidents and CEOs of major companies, investment institutions and other representatives from various sectors.

The forum hosted a distinguished group of discussion sessions and seminars, and provided ample opportunities for participants to communicate and exchange visions and ideas with major investors worldwide.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business UAE Company Sharjah Progress February Gold From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

3 minutes ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Hong Kong sign strategic investment partn ..

Sharjah, Hong Kong sign strategic investment partnership at SIF 2023

4 minutes ago
 Presidents, thought leaders, international organis ..

Presidents, thought leaders, international organisations, entrepreneurs to showc ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.