Sharjah Asset Management showcases key investment projects at SIF 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, participated in the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2023), organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

The aim of the forum was to showcase the company’s most prominent investment projects and to provide an avenue for the exchange of experiences and open discussions with investors, economists and business representatives participating from around the world.

Saeed Sharar, Chief Operating Officer – Osool Services at Sharjah Asset Management, said, "Our participation in the Sharjah Investment Forum was an important step to emphasise the role of Sharjah Asset Management in promoting economic development in the emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with public and private sectors. We aim to continue developing the local economic growth environment in Sharjah, transforming the emirate into a model of inspiration for economic progress and development in the UAE and the world, in support of Sharjah's leadership in various fields locally, regionally and globally."

Sharar explained that Sharjah Asset Management is a gold sponsor of the Sharjah Investment Forum, in line with the beliefs of the company to focus on and solidify strategic partnerships as one of the main pillars in achieving the national agenda and strategic objectives.

“These valuable relationships directly contribute to achieving added value and highlighting common capabilities, resources, and knowledge.

This initiative translates to increased volumes of happiness, projects and further initiatives, and allows for continuous improvements and developments. It meets the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah and ensures overall sustainable well-being,” he said.

Through its platform located in the forum, Sharjah Asset Management is highlighting its most prominent and influential investment and real estate projects. The company has two internal and external portfolios, allowing global investors to easily access and learn about the projects. The forum is an excellent opportunity to enhance communication, finalise partnerships and discover strategic advantages of investing in the emirate, as well as allowing exchange of different experiences and knowledge in entrepreneurship.

The sixth edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum took place on 8th and 9th February at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme “Redefining economies making significant strides for a better future”.

The forum was attended by 50 prestigious speakers, including ministers, experts, presidents and CEOs of major companies, investment institutions and other representatives from various sectors.

The forum hosted a distinguished group of discussion sessions and seminars, and provided ample opportunities for participants to communicate and exchange visions and ideas with major investors worldwide.

