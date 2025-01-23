Sharjah Asset Management Showcases Premier Projects At Acres 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, is participating in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition, Acres 2025, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
Organised by the Real Estate Registration Department and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition runs from 22nd to 25th January at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Highlighting its diverse portfolio, Sharjah Asset Management aims to connect with industry leaders while showcasing groundbreaking real estate and investment projects.
Mohammad Bin Essa, Chief Asset Management Officer, said, "Acres has emerged as a critical platform for the real estate sector, offering unparalleled opportunities for developers, property owners, and consultants. Our participation allows us to present innovative real estate and investment projects, exchange industry insights, and explore collaboration with both local and global stakeholders.
"
Bin Essa also confirmed that the company’s exhibit will spotlight a range of projects, including the Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis and SANED’s initiatives. Visitors will also discover opportunities tied to Sharjah Asset Management’s domestic and international investment portfolios.
He emphasised that Sharjah Asset Management’s involvement reflects its commitment to driving economic development within the emirate. By aligning efforts with both public and private partners, the organisation fosters a thriving business environment that cements Sharjah’s reputation as a model for sustainable growth in the UAE and beyond.
The company’s showcase underscores its pivotal role in managing government investments, real estate projects, and asset management strategies. Sharjah Asset Management continues to contribute to the emirate’s standing on local, regional, and global stages, reinforcing its position as a leading investment destination
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs
OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay
Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 20259 minutes ago
-
RAK Properties unveils ‘Mirasol’ resort within Mina masterplan9 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth with Hilda Schwab9 minutes ago
-
UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos9 minutes ago
-
Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy23 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcement of high-speed trai ..24 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay39 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural identity of societies54 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands54 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-based, informative publi ..2 hours ago
-
Second Iraqi Medical Conference begins tomorrow in Dubai2 hours ago