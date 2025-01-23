Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, is participating in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition, Acres 2025, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised by the Real Estate Registration Department and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition runs from 22nd to 25th January at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Highlighting its diverse portfolio, Sharjah Asset Management aims to connect with industry leaders while showcasing groundbreaking real estate and investment projects.

Mohammad Bin Essa, Chief Asset Management Officer, said, "Acres has emerged as a critical platform for the real estate sector, offering unparalleled opportunities for developers, property owners, and consultants. Our participation allows us to present innovative real estate and investment projects, exchange industry insights, and explore collaboration with both local and global stakeholders.

"

Bin Essa also confirmed that the company’s exhibit will spotlight a range of projects, including the Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis and SANED’s initiatives. Visitors will also discover opportunities tied to Sharjah Asset Management’s domestic and international investment portfolios.

He emphasised that Sharjah Asset Management’s involvement reflects its commitment to driving economic development within the emirate. By aligning efforts with both public and private partners, the organisation fosters a thriving business environment that cements Sharjah’s reputation as a model for sustainable growth in the UAE and beyond.

The company’s showcase underscores its pivotal role in managing government investments, real estate projects, and asset management strategies. Sharjah Asset Management continues to contribute to the emirate’s standing on local, regional, and global stages, reinforcing its position as a leading investment destination