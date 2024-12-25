Sharjah Award For Arab Creativity Announces 28th Edition's Winners
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 06:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The Department of Culture in Sharjah announced the winners of the twenty-eighth edition of the award. This edition is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs.
Professor Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, the Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Department of Culture in Sharjah and the Secretary General of the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity, said that this year, a total of 18 talented male and female participants from various Arab countries were recognised across six literary fields: poetry, novel, short story, theatrical text, children’s literature, and literary criticism.
Al Qaseer highlighted that the current session welcomed a diverse group of participants, including 156 from the Arab Republic of Egypt, 90 from the Syrian Arab Republic, and 46 from the Algerian Republic. Additionally, there were 43 participants from the Kingdom of Morocco, 23 from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and 27 from Iraq.
Sudan contributed 22 participants, while Yemen had 19. From Palestine, there were 10 participants, and both Oman and Tunisia sent 7 each. Saudi Arabia had 6 participants, and 3 participants came from Bahrain and Mauritania. Moreover, 2 participants were from Nigeria and Lebanon, and one participation each was recorded from the UAE, Libya, Mali, and Turkiye.
He also noted that the submissions were spread across various categories: poetry (108 entries), short stories (116 entries), novels (90 entries), theatre (64 entries), and children's literature (79 entries).
Additionally, there were entries aimed at young audiences aged 8 to 11, along with literary criticism featuring 13 entries. This year's focus was on the study of Arabic poetry, examining the interplay between heritage and modernity.
Al Qaseer then announced the Names of the winners, highlighting that after the sorting and evaluation process, along with the careful discussions among the arbitration committee members, the award secretariat approved the following results for the winners:
1-First: Ala Allah Taher Ala Allah Muhammad Siddiq, from Yemen
2-Second: Muhammad Abijo, from Morocco
3-Third: Sherihan Al-Tayeb Kalbash Dalil, from Sudan
1-First: Batoul Yassin Abu Ali, from Syria
2-Second: Saad Sabbar Daham Al-Samarrai, from Iraq
3-Third: Ilham Zneid, from Morocco
1-First: Marwa Diab Al-Haiji, from Syria-Turkiye.
2-Second: Hisham Al-Moden, from Morocco.
3-Third: Bushra bint Qasim bin Musabah Al-Kalbaniyah, from Oman
1-First: Hoda Helmy Youssef Metwally, from Egypt
2-Second: Amr Abdel Hadi Al-Sayed Madi from Egypt - US
3-Third: Taha Hussein Mahmoud Hammad, from Egypt
1-First: Fatima Abdel Hamid Muhammad Ali, from Egypt
2-Second: Ahmed Kamal Ahmed Muhammad, from Egypt
3-Third: Yemen Fouad Amin Abdul Razzaq, from Syria
First: Mahmoud Wagih Mahmoud Ibrahim Awida, from Egypt
Second: Muhammad Zaki Ahmed Al-Qudah, from Jordan
Third: Nabila Qutb Rushdi Zaid, from Egypt
The ceremony honouring the winners will be held in April of next year 2025 at the Cultural Palace in Sharjah.
