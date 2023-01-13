UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Award For Public Finance Holds Symposium On Its Categories In Egypt

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) concluded an introductory seminar in the Arab Republic of Egypt on the second cycle of the Sharjah Award for Public Finance (SAPF).

The seminar was part of a series of second-phase meetings scheduled to conclude at the end of January 2023.

The symposium was sponsored by Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance of Egypt, and was attended by Dr. Ahmed Kajouk, Deputy Minister of Finance for Financial Policies and Institutional Development in Egypt; Dr. Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani, Director-General of the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development affiliated to the League of Arab States, Vice-Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Award; Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of SFD, member of the Board of Trustees of the Award; and Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Secretary-General of the Award, and Hassan Pasha, Advisor to the Award.

The symposium was accompanied by training workshops for finance workers and representatives of institutions. It also outlined the participation mechanism and how to prepare files for the 17 categories, explaining each category's criteria, whether an institution or an individual.

Al Sayegh highlighted the importance of expanding qualitative experiences and practices in the field of procedures related to measuring and evaluating the level of compliance with standards and requirements of excellence related to government financial work, as well as distinguished job experiences in the financial sector at the level of individual employees.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi delivered a welcoming speech in which he emphasised that as the first of its kind in the region, the Award will continue to enhance its previous successes and ambitious goals in promoting and enabling the financial sector to be a successful and sustainable lever for development in our country. He said this would be achieved by measuring and evaluating the level of adherence to the standards and requirements of excellence related to government financial work at the level of institutions or individuals.

He added, “The award objectives align with the directives of the Government of Sharjah, led by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to highlight the need for combined efforts to develop individuals' skills, experiences, cultures, and creative abilities by creating value in their businesses, leading to a real functioning economy.”

The award held the first phase of its introductory seminar series in several Arab countries between October and early December 2022. The second phase of seminars began in countries including Palestine and Egypt in mid-December.

Related Topics

Palestine Egypt Sharjah Job Rashid January October December Government Arab

Recent Stories

etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

7 minutes ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

7 minutes ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

8 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Midd ..

Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Middle East

1 hour ago
 Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

3 hours ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.