Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) concluded an introductory seminar in the Arab Republic of Egypt on the second cycle of the Sharjah Award for Public Finance (SAPF).

The seminar was part of a series of second-phase meetings scheduled to conclude at the end of January 2023.

The symposium was sponsored by Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance of Egypt, and was attended by Dr. Ahmed Kajouk, Deputy Minister of Finance for Financial Policies and Institutional Development in Egypt; Dr. Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani, Director-General of the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development affiliated to the League of Arab States, Vice-Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Award; Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of SFD, member of the Board of Trustees of the Award; and Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Secretary-General of the Award, and Hassan Pasha, Advisor to the Award.

The symposium was accompanied by training workshops for finance workers and representatives of institutions. It also outlined the participation mechanism and how to prepare files for the 17 categories, explaining each category's criteria, whether an institution or an individual.

Al Sayegh highlighted the importance of expanding qualitative experiences and practices in the field of procedures related to measuring and evaluating the level of compliance with standards and requirements of excellence related to government financial work, as well as distinguished job experiences in the financial sector at the level of individual employees.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi delivered a welcoming speech in which he emphasised that as the first of its kind in the region, the Award will continue to enhance its previous successes and ambitious goals in promoting and enabling the financial sector to be a successful and sustainable lever for development in our country. He said this would be achieved by measuring and evaluating the level of adherence to the standards and requirements of excellence related to government financial work at the level of institutions or individuals.

He added, “The award objectives align with the directives of the Government of Sharjah, led by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to highlight the need for combined efforts to develop individuals' skills, experiences, cultures, and creative abilities by creating value in their businesses, leading to a real functioning economy.”

The award held the first phase of its introductory seminar series in several Arab countries between October and early December 2022. The second phase of seminars began in countries including Palestine and Egypt in mid-December.