Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work opens until January 24

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has announced that the deadline for submissions for its 22nd edition will be on 24th January 2025. This extension aims to give those interested in participating more time to submit their applications and meet all the required criteria.

This decision comes in response to requests from individuals and organisations eager to compete for the various awards offered by the programme.

The award seeks to honour individuals and organisations that contribute to promoting a culture of volunteering. Participants compete across several categories covering humanitarian and social fields, encouraging creativity and innovation in community service.

The current edition includes 14 diverse awards that address various aspects of volunteer work. Some prominent categories include the "Role Model Volunteer Award," which targets exceptional individuals and families who are exemplary in volunteering and serve as positive role models in community giving. Nominations for this award are made by relevant governmental and civil organisations.

Another key category is the "Best District in Volunteering Award," which recognises the contributions of districts and villages in Sharjah, encouraging active participation in supporting volunteer efforts at the local level.

The "Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Award" motivates organisations, from startups to large corporations, to adopt innovative social initiatives that contribute to community welfare and promote social responsibility.

Additionally, the "Best Volunteer Opportunity Provider Award" is presented to governmental and non-governmental institutions, as well as volunteer teams, that create sustainable volunteering opportunities that inspire community service.

The "Outstanding Supporter of Volunteering Award" is given to individuals or entities that provide material, intellectual, or policy support for volunteer projects and initiatives, embodying the principle of social responsibility.

The "Best Volunteer Initiative Award" recognises government, non-government, private sector organisations, volunteer teams, or individuals whose initiatives positively impact community development and improve quality of life.

Meanwhile, the "Volunteering Hours Record Award" is given to institutions, teams, and individuals who dedicate their time and efforts to carry out volunteer programmes for the benefit of society.

The "University Student Award for Highest Volunteer Engagement" is granted to students who achieve the highest number of volunteer hours during the year, while the "Volunteer Knight Award" is awarded to school students who log the most volunteer hours nationwide.

The award also honours seniors through the "Authenticity Award for Best Volunteer Contributions" and recognises the achievements of people with disabilities through the "Determination Award for Best Volunteer Contributions" for individuals who complete the most volunteer hours in various fields.

The "Best Civil Society Organisation Award" is dedicated to institutions that excel in volunteering and community services, and the "Best Volunteer Team Award" celebrates teams that have a positive impact on society. Additionally, the "Best Young Volunteer Leader Award" is presented to a young leader with inspiring leadership qualities who motivates their team to achieve excellence.

Dr. Jassim Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, explained that the award has seen increasing participation year after year, reflecting the growing awareness in the community about the significance of volunteering and its role in enhancing human values and sustainable development.

He emphasised that the award supports efforts to build a united, distinguished society in line with the vision of Sharjah and its leadership in community initiatives.

Fatima Mousa Al Blooshi, Executive Director of the award, highlighted that the 22nd edition stands out for its diversity and inclusivity, with new categories introduced to reflect current developments and address community needs. She noted that the evaluation phase will begin once registration is closed.

She urged all individuals, organisations, and volunteer groups to actively participate in this year's edition, stressing that volunteering is not just an act of giving but an investment in building a strong and cohesive society.

