Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the World Arabic Language Day celebrations were held on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Sharjah-based Arabic Language Educational Centre for the Gulf States (ALECGS), in collaboration with the Ministry of education.

This annual event, organised in alignment with UNESCO's directives and the "Arabia" plan for the development of Arabic culture, reflects the vision of the wise leadership in celebrating Arabic’s rich heritage and its contributions to civilization.

The celebration began with the UAE national anthem, followed by verses from the Holy Quran. Dr. Issa Al Hammadi, Director of ALECGS, then welcomed the attendees and praised the efforts of Gulf leaders in promoting and preserving the Arabic language.

He highlighted the establishment of the Educational Centre as a testament to their unwavering commitment.

Dr. Al Hammadi also acknowledged the UAE, particularly the Emirate of Sharjah, for its pioneering initiatives aimed at safeguarding and advancing the Arabic language.

He also emphasised the UAE's leading role in restoring Arabic's historical status in science, knowledge, and cultural exchange, stating, "On this day, we celebrate the UAE's remarkable contributions, which have elevated Arabic to a distinguished position."

Additionally, Dr. Al Hammadi acknowledged the pivotal role of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, citing numerous institutions and initiatives, including the Historical dictionary of the Arabic Language, as evidence of his dedication to preserving and enriching the Arabic language.

He also announced the centre’s new publications for 2024, which focus on developing Arabic proficiency tests in listening, speaking, reading, and writing, as well as enhancing curricula to keep pace with modern advancements.

Following Dr. Al Hammadi's speech, a visual presentation showcased the centre's achievements in conferences, training programmes, research, and student competitions in poetry, storytelling, and novels.

The event also featured a keynote from Dr. Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Almusallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, who emphasised the importance of preserving and developing Arab cultural heritage, stressing the critical role of the Arabic language in maintaining and affirming Arab identity.

Through these efforts, the UAE continues to uphold its mission of nurturing and celebrating the Arabic language, ensuring its vibrant legacy endures for generations to come.

In his speech, Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of Arabic Language academy (ALA) in Sharjah, spoke about the importance of the Arabic language in transmitting knowledge, science, and culture, emphasising the efforts of the Academy in preserving and developing the language across various fields.

He added that the Academy continually supports initiatives that enhance the status of the Arabic language both locally and internationally.

Following this, a visual presentation titled "The Story of World Arabic Language Day" was showcased, and prepared by ALECGS.

The event concluded with the recognition of participants in the celebration programme and the forum organised by the centre under the theme "Arabic Language and Artificial Intelligence: Fostering Innovation While Preserving Cultural Heritage."

The forum saw the participation of several experts in Arabic language, heritage, and culture.