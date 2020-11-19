Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in education and culture

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, DGR, in Sharjah, received Stanimir Vukicevic, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the UAE, to discuss the strengthening of cooperation and bilateral efforts in vital sectors, including culture and higher education.

During the meeting held in the DGR headquarters, also attended by the DGR Sharjah Director, Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, the two parties explored the possibility of promoting Emirati – Serbian dialogue by organising joint cultural events. Additionally, a proposal for an official delegation visit by Sharjah’s entities and businesspersons to the Republic of Serbia to look into partnerships in vital sectors was discussed.

Sheikh Fahim stressed on the historical ties between UAE and Serbia, which was marked most recently with the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding, MoUs, last year to establish bilateral cooperation in the sectors of food and agriculture, renewable energy and real estate, among others.

Sheikh Fahim noted that the meeting with the Serbian Ambassador was aimed at facilitating the implementation of the agreements to guide Serbian investors in leveraging the emirate’s strategic location and position as a lucrative business destination.

"We have discussed the possibility of organising cultural events to highlight the heritage and cultural values of both Emirati and Serbian peoples to each other. The feasibility of implementing educational and academic programmes and scholarships to promote cross-cultural communication and share expertise was also examined," Sheikh Fahim added.

Vukićević commended Sharjah’s leading economic diversification efforts, highlighting that the emirate’s commitment to offering foreign investors, business and SMEs a thriving environment to grow in the middle East markets, has for several years, encouraged Serbians to establish operations in various vital sectors in Sharjah.

He further noted that the emirate was a role model for cities promoting knowledge and culture, adding that the mutual respect and shared cultural vision of the people of Sharjah and Serbian communities will serve as a solid foundation for future cooperation across social and economic fields.