Sharjah bids farewell to Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday mourned the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, the Ruler’s Court expressed its deepest condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, family of the deceased and members of Al Qasimi family, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

The funeral prayer on the body of the deceased will be held at 9:00 am on Wednesday, at the King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah after which the body will be laid to rest in Jubail Cemetery.

Condolences by both men and women will be accepted at Al Badee Palace after Al Asr prayer on Wednesday for three days.

A 3-day mourning period was announced in the Emirate of Sharjah, during which UAE flags will be flown at half-mast beginning Wednesday for three days.