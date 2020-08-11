Sharjah Book Authority accepting applications for Sharjah Translation Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, has announced that it will continue to receive applications for the fourth edition of the Sharjah Translation Award ‘Turjuman’ until 1st September, 2020.

The award aims to promote Arabic titles globally by encouraging international translators and publishers to pick up titles written by renowned Arab authors and translate them for audiences worldwide, thereby contributing to global appreciation of Arabic literature and enhancing cross-cultural communication.

The winner will be announced during the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair, slated to take place in November 2020.

The Turjuman Award is open to international publishing houses, which have published translations of an original publication in Arabic.

Since its debut during the 35th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair in 2016, the Turjuman Award has contributed to expanding the scope of Arabic publishing, given international readers access to Arabic books, and allowed them to explore the Arabic literary legacy.