Sharjah Book Authority Aims To Enhance Sharjah’s Stature By Promoting Culture: Ahmed Al Ameri

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: Ahmed Al Ameri

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said, since its inception, SBA has aimed to enhance the presence of Sharjah, both locally and internationally, by promoting the emirate’s cultural message and connecting UAE-based intellectuals, writers and publishers with their counterparts around the world.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Ameri highlighted that the presence of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at book fairs in which the Sharjah Book Authority participates around the world shows how much the UAE leaders value reading.

The SBA campaign, launched in August under the slogan 'If you're into something, you're into books', will help enhance Sharjah's global position, he added, noting that the campaign has achieved great success and resonated worldwide, recording over 70 million views and over 35 million reactions from around the world. He explained that this success will be demonstrated through the public’s presence at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which will take place from 3rd to 13th November.

Al Ameri noted that the fair began 40 years ago, covering only the local community, but has expanded to reach the entire world, becoming the largest, most important international book fair, especially as its next edition will see the participation of 83 countries.

He noted that SBA has established partnerships with several institutions, besides being the only Arab participant in the Turin, Madrid and Moscow international book fairs.

He also highlighted the importance of the SIBF awards, which align with Sharjah's cultural objective of encouraging Arab and foreign writers, translators and publishers.

Sharjah libraries, a branch of the Sharjah Book Authority, are distinguished models, Al Ameri said, adding that they offered their services and content to over 10,000 people from around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also noted the importance of the Emirati Book Fair, which coincides with the annual Emirati Writer’s Day, observed on 26th May, a national occasion launched in 2019 by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to celebrate Emirati writers.

The 40th edition of SIBF will cover many fields and feature writers, scientists, poets and artists from around the world, in addition to offering titles from Russian, Italian, French, Mexican and Spanish literature, he said in conclusion.

