Sharjah Book Authority And Big Bad Wolf Ventures Sdn. Bhd. Sign Joint Venture

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, is partnering with Big Bad Wolf Ventures Sdn. Bhd., BBW, popularly known as the organiser of the World’s Biggest Book Sale, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, to further expand the access of affordable books to all members of the society in the middle East and Africa regions.

The two entities will facilitate their joint efforts with the establishment of a regional branch at the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Big Bad Wolf Sharjah, which will be in charge of the Book Sale in the region and other regional operations. The joint venture was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman, SBA, said, "This partnership is our new step towards making good books more accessible to readers locally and regionally, and increasing sales of Arab and African publishers. Through this new venture, we will also be jointly boosting the circulation and movement of one billion books produced by nations in the MEA region in the next five years. By doing so, we aim to widely introduce the literary products of individual nations in the said region to others to promote cultural exchange and appreciation."

"The SBA’s mission and objectives are aligned with the vision of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, of leading the cultural movement at the regional and international levels, building bridges and opening communication channels with countries around the world, in order to achieve more peace and stability," he continued.

"We started organising the Book Sale internationally in 2016 as we were working towards our mission to be a success and we are delighted with how well it was received by people from different parts of the world. Today, we are excited to be partnering with the SBA as we walk hand-in-hand to further enhance our presence in the Middle Eastern and African countries," said Andrew Yap, Co-founder of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Jacqueline Ng, Co-founder of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, who was also present at the signing ceremony, said, "Purchasing a book should not be a luxury item or privilege but a right regardless of status. Through the partnership with the SBA, we hope with the network built, we will be able to bring changes to more people from this region in a shorter period by creating a platform to inspire people by empowering them with the knowledge to chase their dreams."

