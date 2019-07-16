UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Book Authority At America’s Top Conference For Thriller Writers

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, recently concluded its showcase of Sharjah’s cultural feats at a literary gathering, the ThrillerFest XIV, America’s premier annual conference for international thriller writers. SBA was one of the main sponsors of the event held in New York City.

The Sharjah Book Authority leveraged this premiere literary platform to network with famous authors as well as budding talents, industry professionals, agents, and readers. It presented Sharjah’s cultural journey of over 40 years, its regional prominence in preserving and promoting the written word, to the conference attendees through a series of networking meetings and vibrant social interactions.

ThrillerFest’s blockbuster guest line-up has been invited by the SBA to the 2019 edition of Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, and the 2020 edition Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival.

Commenting on Sharjah's participation at the event, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, highlighted the authority’s keenness to be part of international cultural events to share Sharjah’s successful cultural experience and exchange the latest expertise in publishing.

"SBA’s participation in and sponsorship of this festival reflects the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to connect with world cultures, and introduce our Emirati heritage to them. We are confident that this participation will boost the diversity and creativity we try to bring to the Sharjah International Book Fair every year," Al Ameri stated.

Through the many meetings SBA has held with American and global publishers at this conference, their goal was to explore possible English-to-Arabic translations opportunities in the thriller genre. The Authority also introduced the several opportunities available at the SIBF Publishers Conference – the Arab region’s leading marketplace for buying and selling translations rights.

