Sharjah Book Authority collaborates with Moscow ‘s Directorate of International Book Exhibitions to enhance cultural exchange

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Book Authority,SBA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding,MoU, with the General Directorate of International Book Exhibitions and Fairs (GDIBEF) in Moscow on the sidelines of the ongoing Moscow international Book Fair 2019,MIBF, which honours Sharjah as a 'Guest City'.

Aimed at enhancing cooperation in the cultural arena, the agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations,DGR; Mikhail Shvydkoi, Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation; Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to Russia; and Vladimir Grigoriev, Deputy Director of the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications, by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, and Andrey Gelmiza, General Director of GDIBE.

According to the MoU, both parties will organise a series of meetings to develop joint plans and coordinate bilateral efforts to promote Arab and Emirati culture in Russia, and reciprocally Russian culture in Sharjah and the UAE. Besides, the two entities will organise reciprocal visits and cultural missions involving media institutions and facilitate the participation of Emirati and Russian publishers in both countries.

Through the MoU, both entities will also further their commitment by offering mutual proposals, suggestions and recommendations to participate in cultural exhibitions and book fairs organised in Sharjah and Moscow.

SBA will facilitate Russian publishers with platforms at the Sharjah International Book Fair,SIBF, and Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival,SCRF, while GDIBEF will reciprocate with opportunities for Emirati publishers at Moscow’s exhibitions and book fairs.

Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: "Our MoU with GDIBEF, one of the most prestigious cultural entities in the world, is yet another step forward in Sharjah’s efforts to enhance collaboration with knowledge-based cultural centres globally. The agreement reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which underscores the importance of books and learning in enriching cross-cultural communication with countries around the world."

Al Ameri pointed out that the agreement would provide Emirati publishers with an ideal opportunity to take part in cultural events, exhibitions and book fairs in Russia, in addition to enabling them to forge partnerships to boost the book industry and the publishing sector, in general.

For his part, Andre Gelmiza, said: "We are keen to reinforce our relationship with SBA and enhance joint opportunities and fruitful cooperation, given the positive impact on the overall Emirati-Russian cultural and creative arena. We hope this MoU opens a window of opportunity for more bilateral agreements and collaborations to promote Arab and Russian cultures globally".