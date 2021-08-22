UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Book Authority Continues International Cultural Campaign In Paris

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Sharjah Book Authority continues international cultural campaign in Paris

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) The picturesque, tree-lined avenues of the Champs Elysees in the French capital of Paris features vibrant banners with the slogan of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA)’s recently launched global cultural campaign, ‘If you’re into something, you’re into books’.

The ‘Into Books’ campaign, unveiled across several Arab and international cities in multiple audio-visual and print formats, sends out a powerful universal message that whatever triggers people’s interests or passions, there is a book out there to fuel their curiosity.

The campaign, which is the largest of its kind in the region and internationally, reinforces the life-affirming and life-changing relationship between the individual and the written word.

Related Topics

Sharjah Paris Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

47 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

1 hour ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

2 hours ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

2 hours ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.