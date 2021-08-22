Sharjah Book Authority continues international cultural campaign in Paris

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) The picturesque, tree-lined avenues of the Champs Elysees in the French capital of Paris features vibrant banners with the slogan of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA)’s recently launched global cultural campaign, ‘If you’re into something, you’re into books’.

The ‘Into Books’ campaign, unveiled across several Arab and international cities in multiple audio-visual and print formats, sends out a powerful universal message that whatever triggers people’s interests or passions, there is a book out there to fuel their curiosity.

The campaign, which is the largest of its kind in the region and internationally, reinforces the life-affirming and life-changing relationship between the individual and the written word.