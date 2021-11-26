UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Book Authority Hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Fri 26th November 2021

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in the Eastern Region organised a panel discussion entitled "A Poet's Reflection", during which it hosted the Emirati writer and poet Awad bin Hasum Al Darmaki, at the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre.

The panel discussion was moderated by poet Aidha bin Masoud.

The panel discussion was attended by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba, and Fadel Hussain Waseem, Director of Sharjah Book Authority Office in the Eastern Province, in addition to a number of directors of government agencies in Kalba.

Al Darmaki tackled a number of his books, poems, and a number of his personal experiences with the programmes he filmed inside and outside the United Arab Emirates, and their repercussions on society.

Al Darmaki said that his experience in management taught him that development is an intellectual stage, not related to age, and that the environment plays a major role in people development and their work environment that enhances talents and stimulates progress.

Poet Awad Al Darmaki said that he loves poetry and does not like to be called a poet, whereas a poet mostly writes his personal experience that may benefit a specific group of people, and it cannot be generalised to society as a whole, and therefore a person should strive to benefit his society.

During the panel discussion, Al Darmaki delivered a selection of his poems on the love of his homeland and Sheikhs.

