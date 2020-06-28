Sharjah Book Authority launches virtual Book Club

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, has announced the launch of an online Book Club, which will host renowned authors in a series of live and interactive book discussions starting next week.

These free-to-attend fortnightly sessions will debut at 7pm on Thursday, July 02, with New York Times bestselling author Joseph Finder, who will entertain audiences with a dialogue based on his nail-biting mystery thriller, House on Fire.

Moderated by Emirati author Eman Al Yousef, the discussion will be hosted on the Zoom video communications platform, and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2Zn3i5k House on Fire is the fourth instalment in Finder’s popular Nick Heller series, which comes highly recommended to readers of fast-paced mystery thrillers.

"As we go through stressful times exacerbated by our inability to socialise the way we did before the COVID-19 outbreak, communal activities like book discussions go a long way in instilling hope and positivity.

Staying true to our commitment to continue enriching people’s lives with the fascinating world of stories, SBA is launching its online Book Club to bring renowned authors and book lovers together on one vibrant platform, which will enable engaging literary discussions, a free exchange of ideas and opinions, and open windows to new cultural and human perspectives," noted Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Fairs and Festivals, SBA.

"We look forward to the active participation of readers and fiction lovers from the UAE and the world, and hope these sessions enable the intended interaction, excitement, inspiration and intellectual stimulation," she added.

Al Mujaini noted that at the heart of this new initiative, which seeks to bring books and the culture of reading into people’s homes, SBA continues on its mission to promote Sharjah’s cultural project by enabling members of society to broaden their horizons and enrich their knowledge.