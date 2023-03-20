UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Book Authority Opens Volunteer Registrations For SCRF 2023

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), in partnership with the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, has announced the beginning of registration for volunteering opportunities during the upcoming 14th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF).

The festival will take place from 3rd-14th May at Expo Centre Sharjah to enhance youth’s confidence and equip them with a diverse range of skills that are beneficial for self-development and character-building.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 45 who are interested in volunteering are encouraged to register online.

Volunteers will have an essential role in organising and supervising festival activities and providing support and assistance to various teams, including publishers, technical support, and finance.

Volunteers will also be responsible for providing visitors with information on festival activities such as interactive sessions and workshops, and assisting young visitors in exploring books, new releases, and authors. Selected volunteers are expected to work for 12 days and choose between the morning shift from 08:00 to 14:00 or the evening shift from 16:00 to 22:00.

