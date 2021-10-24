Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries Summit in November

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is organising the National Libraries Summit on 8th-9th November, at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The two-day summit will be held in conjunction with the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2021) under the theme "Visibility, Engagement, Impact, and Collaboration," and convene 50 national library directors and senior staff from 20 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and the MENA region.

The National Libraries Summit will be free-to-attend for all participants, creating a unique opportunity to share ideas and expertise, and will enable a collective exploration of challenges faced by national libraries.

The summit’s participants will analyse the present state of national library curation, discuss complex challenges faced by library professionals as they build and interpret collections, and look into practical approaches to address them.

The event also aims to be a platform for professionals in national libraries to share current practices and learn new approaches to curatorship. It will boost networking opportunities geared towards international collaboration.

The National Libraries Summit is co-organised by the American Library Association. The International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA)’s National Libraries Section and the Arab Federation of Libraries and Information (AFLI) are the event’s co-sponsors.