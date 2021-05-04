Sharjah Book Authorityâ€™s â€˜Tales from the Eastâ€™ offers insights into formative works of regionâ€™s greatest minds

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) SHARJAH, 4th May, 2021 (WAM) â€“ "Tales from the East", the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA)â€™s week-long exhibition to spread awareness about the regionâ€™s glorious past concluded at the SBA headquarters.

The seven-day tribute to humankindâ€™s past glories aimed to educate the public through the formative work of scientists, innovators and thought leaders that over hundreds of years has informed and influenced current technological feats.

The exhibition showcased a collection of centuries-old books and manuscripts as well as rare artefacts, collectively valued at more than AED60 million.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the SBA, said, "The exhibition was a unique opportunity to learn about the power and influence of Arab and Islamic culture on human civilisation over the centuries," as it enabled visitors to journey back in time to explore some of the most significant sources of knowledge and sciences that have shaped our understanding of history.

"'Tales from the East' served as a window that offered insights into the formative works of great minds, and reinforced the view that the true value of manuscripts lies not only in their content but also in their importance as a valuable work of preserved art. Manuscripts help us decode many unique aspects of the era in which it was written, the prevalent beliefs and values of the time, and the creativity inherent during that period," Al Ameri added.

"This exhibition has bolstered Sharjahâ€™s status as a beacon of science, culture, knowledge and reflects the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve the cultural and intellectual legacy of humankind and ensure its preservation and continuity," he said in conclusion.

The week-long exhibition also hosted several engaging and enlightening cultural sessions and panel discussions led by eminent historians and experts.

Among the unique items were rare early editions and manuscripts of the Holy Quran dating back hundreds of years. Description of Egypt, a 23-part collaborative work of scholars, scientists, artists, and technicians who followed Napoleon Bonaparte to Egypt in the early 19th century, drew vast crowds.

The exhibits included the first edition of Katib Ã‡elebiâ€™s "The Mirror of the World", published in 1732, as well as 17th-century globes, and other singular range of artefacts. Visitors also got the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy that spanned centuries.