Sharjah Booksellers Conference 2025 concludes

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The 4th International Booksellers Conference concluded in Sharjah, bringing together over 750 participants from 92 countries, including booksellers, publishers and experts, to share strategies and address the evolving bookselling landscape.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority, the event reinforced the role of booksellers as cultural intermediaries and tackled challenges shaping the sector’s future.

Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at Sharjah Book Authority, said the conference reflected the organisation’s commitment to building a globally connected, skill-driven industry.

He highlighted the impact of the event in forming new partnerships and strengthening Sharjah’s global cultural position.

Keynote speaker Michael Busch, Managing Partner of Thalia Bücher GmbH, shared insights on omni-channel bookselling, the importance of recommendations, and pandemic-era lessons such as dual sourcing.

He noted steady industry growth of two percent annually, with Thalia’s $1.9 billion in revenue split between stationary, e-commerce, e-books and audiobooks. Busch also spoke on Thalia’s literacy programmes in Brazil, Peru and Colombia, which have significantly boosted reading rates.

The conference also spotlighted Federico Lang’s Global Book Crawl, a new initiative to unite independent bookstores worldwide through coordinated events. The first edition will take place on 26th April across more than 30 cities.

Egypt’s Nadia Wassef shared her experience founding Diwan, highlighting the bookstore’s role as a cultural hub.

Workshops and roundtables offered booksellers practical tools to adapt to digital trends, including artificial intelligence, data analytics and social media. Participants shared ideas to improve discoverability, diversify services and reach underserved markets.