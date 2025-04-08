Sharjah Booksellers Conference 2025 Concludes
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 07:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The 4th International Booksellers Conference concluded in Sharjah, bringing together over 750 participants from 92 countries, including booksellers, publishers and experts, to share strategies and address the evolving bookselling landscape.
Organised by Sharjah Book Authority, the event reinforced the role of booksellers as cultural intermediaries and tackled challenges shaping the sector’s future.
Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at Sharjah Book Authority, said the conference reflected the organisation’s commitment to building a globally connected, skill-driven industry.
He highlighted the impact of the event in forming new partnerships and strengthening Sharjah’s global cultural position.
Keynote speaker Michael Busch, Managing Partner of Thalia Bücher GmbH, shared insights on omni-channel bookselling, the importance of recommendations, and pandemic-era lessons such as dual sourcing.
He noted steady industry growth of two percent annually, with Thalia’s $1.9 billion in revenue split between stationary, e-commerce, e-books and audiobooks. Busch also spoke on Thalia’s literacy programmes in Brazil, Peru and Colombia, which have significantly boosted reading rates.
The conference also spotlighted Federico Lang’s Global Book Crawl, a new initiative to unite independent bookstores worldwide through coordinated events. The first edition will take place on 26th April across more than 30 cities.
Egypt’s Nadia Wassef shared her experience founding Diwan, highlighting the bookstore’s role as a cultural hub.
Workshops and roundtables offered booksellers practical tools to adapt to digital trends, including artificial intelligence, data analytics and social media. Participants shared ideas to improve discoverability, diversify services and reach underserved markets.
Recent Stories
US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD] for Pakistan
Sharjah Booksellers Conference 2025 concludes
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS ..
Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements
Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: DC
OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing
US Consul General calls on Multan Commissioner
PSL X announces broadcast partners to reach global audiences
Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full protocol & honours
IESCO issues power suspension notice
Omar Ayub gets interim bails in eight cases
3-member bike thieves gang busted, 2 motorcycles recovered
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Booksellers Conference 2025 concludes6 minutes ago
-
Nigeria, Cameroon seek stronger investment ties with UAE6 minutes ago
-
Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements21 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing21 minutes ago
-
Dubai Land Department launches new real estate alliance to support ‘Real Estate i’ promotion str ..21 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 202535 minutes ago
-
Dozens martyred as Israeli airstrikes intensify on Gaza; home demolitions in West Bank36 minutes ago
-
RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities36 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 202536 minutes ago
-
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board50 minutes ago
-
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime Minister50 minutes ago
-
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma51 minutes ago