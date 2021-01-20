UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah, Brasilia Explore Future Collaboration In Science, Culture And Sports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah, Brasilia explore future collaboration in science, culture and sports

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, has explored potential ways of strengthening cooperation between Sharjah and Brasilia in vital sectors including culture, sports and science, with Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.

Both parties discussed the possibility of establishing Brazilian cultural centre in the emirate to expose the UAE’s residents and citizens to Brazil’s art, literature and culture and offering them a unique opportunity to learn Portuguese.

The two sides agreed to hold meetings to establish academic partnerships between the University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah with the Federal University of Amazonas, one of Brazil’s oldest universities and the largest in the northern region of Brazil.

Following discussions on collaboration in sports, the delegations decided to organise a meeting between Sharjah Sports Club and the Morumbi Stadium, the second-largest stadium in Brazil.

After the meeting, Sheikh Fahim accompanied the Brazilian Ambassador on a tour of the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and House of Wisdom – Sharjah’s new cultural landmark.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, gave a brief on the free zone facility and its mission to provide an environment for creativity, innovation, and R&D. He noted that the park which has earned an enviable reputation as a leading free zone in the innovation and technology sector, was a haven providing premium investment incentives and services for both local and international investors that enable them to conquer global markets.

During his tour of House of Wisdom, the Brazilian Ambassador was briefed on the unique features of this futuristic library and social hub.

Sheikh Fahim stressed the historical partnership between Sharjah and Brazilian cities in several fields, including knowledge, culture, innovation, and economy. Reaffirming the close, deep-rooted ties between Sharjah and Brasilia, the DGR Chairman said the discussions with Brazil’s Ambassador reflected both sides’ keenness to further economic and cultural cooperation.

Sheikh Fahim commented, "Brazil is home to an ancient civilisation and an amazing diversity of cultures. As a developing mixed economy rooted in industry and agriculture, it offers Sharjah many opportunities for mutual cooperation."

For his part, the Brazilian Ambassador commended Sharjah’s leading advances in technology, science, culture and infrastructure, attested by developments such as SRTIP. Praising the House of Wisdom, he lauded Sharjah's role in pioneering the cultural movement in the region.

The Ambassador hailed the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two nations in several sectors, emphasising Brazil's keenness to boost economic and cultural ties with Sharjah.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Agriculture UAE Sharjah Brasilia Brazil Hub Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

21 minutes ago

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2020 Finals kicks ..

21 minutes ago

‘Mufti Qavi kissed me on my forehead,’ says Ha ..

31 minutes ago

&#039;We support world&#039;s drive to a low-carbo ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.