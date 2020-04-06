Sharjah Business Women Council launches #SBWCVirtualTours

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as part of the UAE government’s preventative measures to curb its spread, the Sharjah Business Women Council, SBWC, an affiliate of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, has unveiled a new initiative to move its popular #SBWCTours campaign onto a virtual platform to stay connected with businesswomen across Sharjah and beyond.

Launched last week and to be held three times a week, the #SBWCVirtualTours platform harnesses the potential of technology to keep its 2,000-plus members connected and strengthen their professional relationships by sharing insights about their businesses, exchange ideas about business adaptation strategies in response to COVID-19, and offer tips on boosting growth in the current business climate with other entrepreneurs.

Interested members, representing different business sectors, will convene at a pre-determined time and date. The outcome of these meetings will be shared on the SBWC's social media channels.

The kickoff session of #SBWCVirtualTours last week was with Amna Al Mulla, Founder of Wildflower Calligraphy. She shared her realistic expectations of how to steer her business that offers custom-made calligraphy designs on notebooks, cards and tags in keeping with the evolving needs, expectations and purchasing decisions of her clientele.

Another #SBWCVirtualTours session was hosted with Khawla Al Serkal, Founder of The Boutique Spa, who affirmed that the greatest priority now is to be committed to the health and wellbeing of guests and team members.

The next #SBWCVirtualTours meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 7th April, 2020.

According to Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBWC, "Even as COVID-19 continues to disrupt lives across the globe, through #SBWCVirtualTours, SBWC has developed its remote working strategy to adapt to the changing tides of life and continue with its holistic approach of supporting female-owned and led businesses. This is in line with the directives and vision of our founder and patron, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, to drive the full integration of businesswomen in the economy and promote a culture of sustainable female entrepreneurship in Sharjah and the UAE."

Going forward, #SBWCVirtualTours will also facilitate effective virtual engagement to share ideas, challenges, advice and expertise within the larger community of female business owners.

SBWC launched #SBWCTours on 19th November last year, marking Women's Entrepreneurship Day.