Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror bold aspirations of 21st century female entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) Sharjah business Women Council, an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), has rebranded its identity to reflect the organisation’s ongoing evolution and its bold vision to drive full integration of businesswomen in the economy, not only locally but around the world.

Rebranding for the first time since inception in 2002, SBWC’s updated branding and visual identity reflects its key communication goals and vision for the future as it enters a new decade of growth.

Following six days of teaser videos posted on SBWC’s social media channels featuring snapshots of women entrepreneurs of different ethnic backgrounds from around the world, the final reveal video unveiled on 29th June 2021, drew attention to the new colour palette and vibrant logo representing change, growth, and a promising future.

SBWC’s vision for 2021 as the year of advancing its future growth strategy, and its credentials as an inclusive and impactful organisation that drives forward the empowerment of potential and existing female entrepreneurs were highlighted in the final reveal video. It also signified an open invitation to female entrepreneurial talents from both local and global levels to realise their career dreams in Sharjah’s vibrant start-up environment.

Unveiling the new brand identity, Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBWC, said, "This rebranding endeavor marks a significant milestone in SBWC’s journey and represents our new vision and direction as we step into the next phase of growth. With our new logo and colour scheme, we want SBWC to be relatable to a global audience of women from different age groups and ethnic backgrounds, and demonstrate to them our commitment to guide and empower both established and aspiring businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in the UAE and beyond to realise their career aspirations, attain success globally, and be active contributors to the sustainable socioeconomic growth of their nations and communities.

Ultimately, we remain committed to our broader vision of transforming Sharjah into a global incubator of female talent and entrepreneurship."

SBWC’s new five-colour palette and logo better reflects the new direction the organisation is taking as it moves forward. The choice of neutral colours is reflective of SBWC’s vision to promote inclusivity and advancement, while the colours represent the core pillars inherent in its new strategy – Confidence (taking the first steps towards success); Sustainability (balancing current and future needs); Growth (transforming challenges into stepping stones); Heritage (the heart of Arab identity); and Advancement (venturing into both traditional and non-traditional sectors).

The new logo in stylised Arabic calligraphy stems from the values behind these core pillars and aims to promote the language and celebrate a visual art form of the region.

Commenting on the rebranding, Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Acting Manager of SBWC, said, "Since SBWC’s founding in 2002, we have become a trusted partner for our community of aspiring women founders in Sharjah and across the UAE. The new brand identity, inspired by the career aspirations and creative inputs of the Council’s 2,000+ membership, will propel SBWC’s status as a place where women-owned businesses and enterprises worldwide can connect, grow and prosper both at the national and international levels. As a well-established changemaker, this will also enable SBWC to foster strong partnerships with regional and international organisations, companies, entities and thought leaders."