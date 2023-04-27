Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 27th April, 2023 (WAM) – The winners of the 26th session of the 20th edition of the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity (SAAC) - First Edition, held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, were honoured at a ceremony in Amman, Jordan.

The event was organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs in cooperation with the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, and was held at the National library on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department, and several dignitaries, intellectuals, writers, and academics from Jordan and other Arab countries. The Sharjah cultural project invites previous winners to witness the honoring of new winners, promoting cultural impact and benefit across the Arab world. The Ruler of Sharjah directed that the celebration of winners be held in various Arab countries to advance the cultural project.

Nidal Ayasrah, the representative of the Ministry of Culture, stressed that Jordan’s hosting of the award promotes the cooperation between the Sharjah Department of Culture and the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, expanding more horizons for cultural and creative work between the two sides, reflecting the initiative of the Ruler of Sharjah to promote fruitful and constructive cooperation.

The Ministry of Culture representative added that the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity is a pioneering project, shedding light on its role in honing the talents of young men and women in the Arab world.

During the honouring ceremony, Abdullah Al Owais delivered a speech where he stressed the importance of continuing Arab cultural activities, emphasising that such gestures strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and love.

Conveying the congratulations of the Ruler of Sharjah to the winners, he expressed his deep thanks for the fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.

In the presence of dignitaries, Al Owais and Al-Qaseer, accompanied by Nidal Ayasrah, handed out the certificates of appreciation, honouring the winners in recognition of their creative efforts.