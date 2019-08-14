UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Central Abattoir Slaughters Around 3,000 Sacrificial Animals

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 sacrificial animals

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughtered around 3,000 sacrificial animals which included goats, sheep and cows during Eid Al Adha, according to Sharjah Municipality.

Adil Omar, Manager of municipal inspection department and head of Eid preparations committee stated that the public services department made sure that the cattle market and the abattoir are well prepared to receive the high-demand during Eid.

It also ensured air conditioned reception area and waiting tents for owners of the sacrificial animals.

Omar noted that the municipality deployed 68 inspectors across various areas of the emirate, who caught 36 street butchers and booked them for the illegal act.

Sharjah Municipality earlier warned against dealing with street butchers during Eid for health and environmental-related concerns as they are not professional butchers and lack health standards.

