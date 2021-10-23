Sharjah Central Region Police records zero serious crimes, accidents in Q3 of 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Sharjah Police revealed "zero" criminal offences and "zero" incidents of people getting run over in the central region during the third quarter of this year.

Colonel Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Director of the Central Region Police Department, said this rate represents a new achievement added to the department in enhancing security and safety.

Colonel Ahmed Al Zaabi confirmed that the decrease in the serious crime rate was because it implemented its development initiatives and practices in the Ministry of Interior's strategic plan to enhance security and safety, according to the approved indicators.

This is a result of the intensive patrolling in the jurisdictional areas, which contributed to the rapid arrival of the security services.

This is in addition to its implementation of field visits and plans to reduce crime rates through a series of periodic meetings with strategic partners.

On the traffic side, Colonel Al Zaabi announced a decrease in accidents concerning people getting run over to "zero" during the third quarter of 2021.