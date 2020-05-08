Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khalifa Award for Education

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties, which works under the supervision and under the umbrella of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, won the Khalifa Award for Education within the field of educational projects and programmes at the UAE and Arab world level (institutions category).

The Centre participated in the 13th session of the award through the exploration project, which organised its second session under the slogan (Challenge yourself) during the period from 31st March to 11th April, 2019.

On this occasion, Sheikha Jamila bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, extended her sincere thanks and gratitude to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, expressing her great appreciation for His Highness’s constant interest and continuous keenness so that the people of society in their different classes receive the best possible education.

She noted Emiri Decree 49 of 2016 issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in early August 2016 and decided to establish the Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties in a clear affirmation of His Highness’s care and concern for all members of society, including people with learning difficulties, with the aim of achieving the best and entrenching their rights.

On the project of exploration in which the centre won the Khalifa Award for Education, Sheikha Jamila Al Qasimi explained that its importance lies in his focus on developing the cognitive skills of students and their parents, and enhancing confidence in the capabilities their children possess through awareness and guidance.

For her part, Dr. Hanadi Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties, stressed, "the access to this valuable award by the only government centre in the country that provides services to people with learning difficulties confirms the validity of the approach that is followed in accordance with the direct directions of Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al-Qasimi. It also indicates that since centre's foundation we have provided services to approximately 530 people, and we are always keen on developing and strengthening cooperation with local, Arab and international centers and associations in an effort to achieve the best results."