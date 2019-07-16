Sharjah Chamber and Expo Centre discuss economic cooperation with Uganda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) Sharjah and Uganda have discussed prospects of cooperation and ways to further boost their bilateral relations in the economic and investment sector.

While receiving a high-ranking Ugandan delegation led by Amongi Betty Ongom, Cabinet Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Republic of Uganda, at its headquarters, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reiterated its keenness to develop fruitful business relations with Uganda.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, received the delegation, affirming the depth and strength of economic relation binding the UAE, particularly Sharjah, with Uganda.

Balyeku Moses Grace, Member of Parliament, Jinja Municipality West, Uganda, was present.

Al Owais reaffirmed the Chamber's interest to enhance its economic relations with Uganda, in line with its strategy to open up new scopes of investments for businessmen and investors in every corner of the world.

During the meeting, Al Owais hailed the economic diversification efforts being made in Sharjah to bring about the sustainable development according to the prudent vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

"Sharjah's economic diversification strategy offers so many promising investment opportunities in various sectors and vital areas, and provides an attractive investment environment for companies and individuals. It is meant to delivering a range of unparalleled services and competitive facilities to the business community and foreign investors, in addition to other economic advantages" SCCI's Chairman said.

He hoped that the delegation's visit would lay the foundations for future cooperation between Sharjah and Uganda's economic sectors and would help develop an action plan to exchange visits between economic delegations and participate in events and exhibitions hosted by both countries to highlight their investment opportunities and reach ideal partnerships covering all aspects.

For her part, Amongi underlined that the delegation's visit will improve both sides' bilateral cooperation, adding that she was very impressed by the cultural renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah.

She highlighted the importance of opening up new horizons of trade and investment cooperation, encouraging joint work and holding expanded business meeting between senior officials from both countries.

The Ugandan delegation also visited Expo Centre Sharjah where they were received by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Abdel Aziz Mohammed Shattaf, Director of Sharjah Exports Development Center, in addition to other senior officials.

Welcoming the delegation, Al Midfa and the Ugandan officials explored avenues of future cooperation in the exhibition and conference industry, referring to the good reputation of Expo Centre Sharjah and the leading economic position of Sharjah on the global stage.

He highlighted that the centre features state-of-the-art facilities and halls well-equipped to host the most important and largest international events, besides a number privileges and facilities tailored for exhibitors.

The delegation toured the centre and was introduced to its facilities as well as its organisational and logistical capabilities provided to exhibitors and visitors. The delegation was also briefed about the most important international exhibitions, which are periodically organised at the centre including the Watch & Jewellery middle East Show, Steel Fab, and Int'l education Show.

They were also familiarised with the latest upgrades and expansions recently completed and toured government facilities taking Expo Centre Sharjah as their headquarters including the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) Customer Service Centre, Sharjah Foundation to support pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem).

The Ugandan delegation lauded Expo Centre’s expertise in organising and hosting international exhibition and its remarkable developments made over the past years, expressing their admiration for the distinguished reputation enjoyed by the centre. They noted that there is an ideal opportunity to benefit from the centre's expertise in developing the exhibition and conference sector in Uganda.