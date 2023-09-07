Open Menu

Sharjah Chamber And Sharjah Police Launch 'Economic Sustainability Forum 2023'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Sharjah Chamber and Sharjah Police launch &#039;Economic Sustainability Forum 2023&#039;

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced it will host the "Economic Sustainability Forum 2023", an event that will be organised by the Sharjah Police to promote the quality of security services across various economic, industrial, and commercial sectors, aligning them with top-tier international standards.

Taking place on October 5, 2023, the forum seeks to boost security sustainability and foster economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The announcement was made during a coordination meeting at the chamber's headquarters attended by Amjad Awad Al Karim, Head of the Working Groups at SCCI, and Mohammed Al Khayyal, Senior Public Relations and Protocol Executive at Sharjah Chamber.

Also present were a number of officers from the Sharjah Police, in addition to several other chamber officials.
During the meeting, participants discussed the forum's agenda and the ongoing preparations for its organisation. Major Humaid Khalfan Al Kindi emphasised the commitment of Sharjah Police to promoting security as part of its strategic plans.

He pointed out that economic prosperity and an improved quality of life cannot be realised without ensuring a safe and stable society by a visionary police management.
The SCCI stressed that, as part of its strategic relationship with Sharjah Police, both parties will spare no effort to cooperate and spur the economic growth of Sharjah.

The forum will serve as a key convening ground for public entities within the emirate to strengthen economic growth and sustainability, not just within Sharjah but across the UAE.

The event is expected to foster a secure and safe environment, having a tangible positive impact on the economic dynamism of businesses, the chamber said.
In addition, the SCCI highlighted that the coordination meeting was a critical platform to discuss the ongoing preparations for the Economic Sustainability Forum 2023 and provided an opportunity to address vital topics aimed at ensuring the forum's success and its alignment with strategic goals, particularly bolstering the security of economic entities.

